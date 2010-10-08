Lupe Fiasco & Atlantic Records Kiss & Make Up

News & Gossip
Lupe Fiasco and Julie Greenwald of Atlantic RecordsIt looks like everything might be all good between Lupe Fiasco and his record label, Atlantic. Earlier this week, we posted video of Lupe putting his label on blast during a keynote speech he gave in Ohio. Apparently someone at the label saw the video and a meeting between Lupe and Atlantic Records president, Julie Greenwald happened resulting in a tweet from Lupe that simply said “Victory!” along with a link to a picture of Lupe and Greenwald sitting under a posterboard with the label’s logo on it.

Though Lupe’s smiling and giving a thumbs up in the photo, no release date has been announced for his third album, Lasers.

UPDATE: Atlantic Records just tweeted that Lasers will drop on March 8, 2011.

