Eminem Talks About DJ Hero

DJ Hero drops today in stores

It’s the video game that everyone has been waiting and wanting….um, ok it’s the video game that I have been waiting and now it’s finally here. The makers of Guitar Hero have produced another innovative way to experience music in a video game form. It’s your turn to rock the party! DJ Hero uses an authentic turntable controller, and you can spin and scratch more than 102 songs into unique mixes and become the life of the party.

Eminem talks about DJ Hero. Check the video here

