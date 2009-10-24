The Game To Change Rap Name

The Game is about to be the latest rapper to change his name, according to recent reports.

The Game will now be known merely as “Game,” according to a recent story by dubcnn.com.

According to the site, Game has dumped “the” from his moniker to be displayed on his next CD, The R.E.D. Album. No other reason was given for the change.

The musical venture is expected to feature Timbaland, Pharrell and singer Chris Brown. Akon, Diddy, Young Jeezy Rick Ross and Beanie Sigel are among the others on the opus.

The R.E.D. Album is expected to drop on December 8.

SOURCE allhiphop.com

