TLC’s T-Boz Reveals Incident Where They Held Label Exec Clive Davis At Gunpoint

TLC is the top-selling girl group of all time, earning the bulk of their sales during their heyday in the 90s. We all knew late member Left Eye had a wild streak, but did you know the other two girls did too?

If you’re a fan of the trio, you might remember their financial struggles during their peak, despite selling tens of millions of albums.

In a recent interview on comedian Monique’s late night show, T-Boz, detailed an incident where they strong-armed label executive Clive Davis to get their cash.

“TLC had generated, on Crazy Sexy Cool, $75 million and they gave us $50,000 a piece,” she explained during the TV appearance. “I was like, ‘What the hell?!’ So, of course, Lisa [‘Left Eye’ Lopes] was the ringleader, like, ‘We need to go get our money, I need to know where my money is at!’ So she was locked up in the diversion center for burning down the house [of ex-boyfriend Andre Rison].

“We had the limo driver, he was the getaway car,” T-Boz continued. “So we went up there, and Puffy was the one that snitched us out because we kicked him out of the meeting. It was rude, we interrupted Puffy’s meeting. We were getting sick and sweating and we were really working hard for [the] money and we wanted to know who the hell had our check. [LaFace Records head] L.A. [Reid] said [then-Arista chief] Clive had it, [so] that’s where we went.”

When it was all said and done, the girls got some of them money, and luckily weren’t arrested.

“They did give us some money, but they still took it back and recouped it, but its all good,” T-Boz explained. “You live and learn in the [music] business.”

According to Wikipedia, TLC has gone on to sell over 40 million records in the U.S. alone. They’ve released four studio albums and two greatest hits project. Their biggest selling album to date is CrazySexyCool.

T-Boz and Chilli are currently prepping an upcoming tour.

SOURCE: ballerstatus.com

