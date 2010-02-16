News & Gossip
Michelle Williams Performs "Chicago" Routine On Wendy

Michelle Williams made an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” earlier today. The Destiny’s Child alumni talked to the host about everything from her role as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ (she’s made history!) to leaving Mathew Knowles’ Music World, to her new relationship! And she squashed rumors. Peep the interview and her performance of ‘Roxie’ (with some of the ‘Chicago’ cast) below:

INTERVIEW:

PERFORMANCE:

