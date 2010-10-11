Eminem: "If I Were Black, They Wouldn't Call Me Homophobic"

This past weekend, Eminem appeared on 60 Minutes. He was interviewed by Anderson Cooper. During the interview, Eminem was asked about homophobic lyrics in songs like “Kill You,” and the negative reaction the lyrics received from the media and homosexual community.

Eminem responded by saying: “I felt like I was being attacked,…. was being singled out. I felt like, ‘Is it because of the color of my skin? Is it because of that that you’re paying more attention?’ There are certain rappers that do and say the same things that I’m saying and I don’t hear no one say anything about that.”

