Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty

Thursday (Oct 22nd) Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to attempted weapons possession charges. According to http://www.chornicmagazine.com he is expected to receive a maximum sentence of one year in jail, but expected to only serve 8 months behind bars.

Before the trial, Lil Wayne’s manager had publicly taken responsibility for the gun on VH1’s “Behind the Music.

Lil Wayne also faces a trial in Arizona for felony drug possession and weapons charges after a 2008 incident during a routine stop at a US Border Patrol checkpoint.

