Is Ushers Ex Crazy?

It seems like Usher is on the comeback with his new hit “Papers” blasting on HOT 96-3. The song seems like Usher wants his Suave playboy image from back in the day and not the guy who decided to marry the thirty something year old; and it’s working!

However it has come out that obviously everyone is happy about this except Tameka! Word is the woman has gone downright crazy and has been seen around ATL looking a hot mess! We all have heard the 911 calls Usher has made when Tameka showed up at his crib and started keying whips. Well it has come out that Tameka has continually called Usher sometimes up too over 200X a day! On top of that she supposedly has not been keeping herself up and wears the same clothes constantly and doesn’t pay any attention to her hair or upkeep what so ever.

I’m hearing Usher is trying to keep a lid on all this to protect what little image him and his ‘family’ still have. Damn Meka’, sometimes you just gotta let it burn… for real

