Billboard Depicts Obama As Nazi, Muslim, Mexican, Gay Gangster

A Billboard in Grand Junction, Colorado is causing controversy in its depiction of President Barack Obama. While the owner has remained anonymous, the artist, Paul Snoder has come forward to claim the work. KJCT8 reports:

“To not put my name on it would be saying that I’m embarrassed or afraid, or ashamed of what I’ve done,” Paul Snover said. “And, I’m not.”

Snover says the picture shows what some call Mr. Obama’s four faces. He’s depicted as a terrorist, a mobster, an illegal immigrant, and a gay man as he gambles with different values that America stands for.

He’s shown gambling away things like the constitution, the bible, the liberty bell, and our troops’ lives.