No sagging at Morehouse!

In an effort to try and eliminate “inappropriate attire,” Morehouse College has adopted a policy that bans sagging and other styles with the Hip-Hop culture.

The “Appropriate Attire Policy” is an idea of Morehouse President Robert Franklin, who is seeking to reestablish himeself as www.allhiphop.com has stated the modern “Renaissance Man.” That individual, Franklin states, possesses the “5 Wells” of being well-spoken, well-read, well-traveled, well-dressed, and well-balanced.

Since sagging came from the prison system and eventually made it into the hip hop culture the President thought that it should not be acceptable to the institution.

So along with banning sagging the college is also banning grillz, do rags, hats, stunna shades, and even pajamas. In doing so President Franklin states he hopes to have the next generation of Morehouse graduates live up to the school’s legacy, as seen in notable alumni such as Martin Luther King, Jr, Spike Lee, Samuel Jackson, and more.

What do you think, do you agree with the new policy?

