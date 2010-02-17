Beyonce's Dad Ordered to Pay Child Support

TMZ.com states An L.A. judge just ordered Knowles to pay $8,200 a month in child support, retroactive to February 1. Knowles must also pay 100% of uninsured medical costs.

Alexsandra Wright claims she had an 18-month relationship with Knowles and he’s the baby daddy of Nixon — born February 4.

Wright’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, went to court today asking for support and the judge granted it.

But Knowles will take a DNA test March 1 … and the long-term support issues hinge on the outcome.

It’s interesting — Knowles has not flat out denied he’s the daddy. And in fact, he gave Alexsandra $10,000 in January to cover uninsured medical costs and baby stuff.

UPDATE: The Judge ordered Knowles to pay Wright $20,750 for the month of January

Also On Hot 96.3: