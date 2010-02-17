Is Serena Williams Switching Careers?

Serena Williams is taking a nail technician course to become certified. The tennis superstar recently blogged about starting the course:

No one likes getting their nails done more than I do. As a matter of fact I go every 4 days to get a manicure and every 7 days for a pedicure. So, I had a brilliant idea to get certified to be a nail tech. Besides the fact that I am coming out with a nail collection from a company called HairTech, I thought “Serena this is a no brainer.” Immediately after I came home from the Australian Open I researched some schools and enrolled in a course that allowed me to complete 240 hours (that’s what u have to do to get certified at least in fla) at my own pace. 240 hours may seem like a lot, but I intend on completing it within the year. It normally takes 6 weeks!!!

The night before my class I made sure I had all my tools, books and gear organized. I went to the hello kitty store and bought plenty of containers as well as a backpack to keep my belongings. If I’m not the best, I sure do want to look like it. Not only do I plan on being the top student to graduate from my nail school, but I also intend on being the most fashionable! We have to wear blue scrubs. So I asked the administrator can I wear pink but she insisted on blue. I found the cutest blue scrub top (Grey’s Anatomy should take note) and super cute cargo pants! Before bed, I stayed up studying for a few hours just so I could be ahead of the class.