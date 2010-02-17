Is Bow Wow Trying To Get Back With Angela Simmons?

The YBF is reporting that exes Bow Wow and Angela Simmons crossed paths in Vegas last Sunday at Club Vanity at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. We don’t know why they ever broke up, but word is he’s been trying to make his way back into her life. Angie’s not having it – she has a serious boyfriend now – and neither is her protective older sister Vanessa.

In the photo above, you can clearly see Bow Wow trying to mack it to Angela and Vanessa flipping him the bird.

