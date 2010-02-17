Mathew Knowles Ordered To Pay Up

A judge has ordered Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to pay $8,200 a month in child support plus 100% of uninsured medical costs to the woman who claims that Mathew Knowles is the father of her child.

According to TMZ.com, an Los Angeles court ordered Knowles to pay $8,200 a month in child support, retroactive to February 1 and $20,750 for the month of January. He will have to pay also 100% of uninsured medical costs.

Yesterday I showed you the photo of both Mathew Knowles and baby Nixon and there is no doubt about the resemblance between the two of them.

Nixon’s mother, Alexsandra Wright says she had an 18-month relationship with Knowles and he is the baby’s father. The paternity issue will be solved after March 1st, when Knowles will take a DNA test.

It turns out Knowles gave Alexsandra $10,000 in January to cover uninsured medical costs and baby stuff.

Meet Beyonce’s baby brother

Mathew Knowles: “I Will Submit To Paternity Test”

Take a look at Mathew’s other kids: