Magistrate Rules Facebook = Free Speech

(Miami, FL) – A federal magistrate has ruled in favor of a former Florida high school student who posted complaints about her teacher on the website Facebook. The ruling denied a motion by the school’s principal to dismiss the case. The magistrate ruled the postings are protected free speech. The student, Katherine Evans, was suspended after setting up the Facebook page. She is now 19 and in college. Court documents indicate the teacher never saw the page, which had been set up on Evans’ home computer and not worked on during school hours. Evans was given a three day suspension and removed from Advanced Placement classes as punishment for the posts.

