News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Did Amber Rose & LeBron Hook Up During NBA All Star Weekend?

Leave a comment

There’s gossip and then there’s gossip…This EXPLOSIVE piece of information just came across my screen and as much as I like gossip, this is one story I don’t want to believe. Apparently something is going on between Amber Rose and Lebron James!!!

According to one of MediaTakeOut.com’s reliable snitches, Amber attended All Star weekend without Kanye West. The snitch explains:

“Kanye’s not stupid though, he wasn’t about to leave her alone with all those ballers, so his cousin accompanied her.”

But the insider claims that on Sunday night, Amber SNUCK away from her chaperon to link up with NBA star LeBron James at a private location.

And get this, LeBron snuck off too. The insider told MediaTakeOut.com, “LeBron’s fiance [Savannah] had already left with the kids, so he was free to kick it however he pleased.”

Amber Rose sings into a bottle

Amber Rose Gets “Wild” In New Photo shoot

Amber Rose , cheating , kanye , LeBron James

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close