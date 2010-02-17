Waka Flocka Flame Threatens To Release 20 Albums By 2011

Waka Flocka Flame is currently in the recording studio working on completing his goal of releasing twenty street albums by 2011.

Three releases are currently on deck, including Salute Me or Shoot Me Volumes 2 and 3 and the studio album Murda Man Flocka.

Waka, who is a member of 1017 Brick Squad, will travel to New York this week to make an appearance on BET’s 106 & Park countdown show.

Waka Flocka Flame is currently on the charts with his single “O Let’s Do It.”

