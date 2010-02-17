Reality TV's "Boss Ladies" Are Really Men!

Three ladies will infuse the reality TV landscape with a new and uniquely thrilling atmosphere in “Boss Ladies”, a new series that follows transgendered women on their collaborative journey to launch a clothing boutique that features their fabulous breakout line.

In the show, the “boss ladies” must navigate the personal and professional obstacles of the fashion and entertainment industries as they strive for success under the guidance of fashion designers and former reality TV stars. Viewers will follow the women on their dynamic entrepreneurial journey from conception to completion — from brainstorming for their line in Atlanta, moving to Los Angeles, and finally the much-anticipated opening of a clothing boutique on Rodeo Drive.

Meet NADIA, a makeup artist and fashion designer, who is often on the L.A. and ATL scenes and grabbed headlines several months ago when word broke alleging she was rapper Bow Wow’s “special friend.”

Meet TEMPRESS, the sassiest of the clan. She showcases her colorful, theatrical talent set against the backdrop of an elaborate artistic collaboration.

Meet LONDYN, a scholar and entertainment/fashion ingenue. This former Morehouse College student and Creative Director of Shoecrush.com will bring her knowledge and all-heart personality to the table.

