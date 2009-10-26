The World Tries to Break "Thriller" Dance Record

Thousands of Michael Jackson fans across the globe put on their dancing shoes to try to set a world record. The annual “Thrill The World” event was held over the weekend, with thousands of people in 37 different countries simultaneously dancing to Jackson’s hit song “Thriller.” “Thrill The World” got underway Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The total number of participants has yet to be announced, but this year’s event is expected to set the world record for most people simultaneously performing Jackson’s “Thriller” routine. The current record was set in Mexico City just two months ago, when 13-thousand-597 people danced together on August 29th, which would have been Jackson’s 51st birthday.

According to E! News, more than six-thousand people took part in “Thrill The World” at the Los Angeles hotspot L.A. Live. Ultimate fighting champion Chuck Liddell was on hand, as was Miley Cyrus’ good friend Mandy Jiroux. Next year’s “Thrill The World” will take place on Sunday, October 24th at 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

(MetroNews Source)

