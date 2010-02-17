Jay-Z Wins 2010 BRIT Award

Jay-Z added to his already impressive list of accomplishments on Tuesday night. The BRIT Awards 2010 were held at London’s Earls Court, and “Hov” walked away with International Male Solo Artist of the Year honors. Jay-Z beat out the likes of Eminem, Michael Buble, Seasick Steve, and Bruce Springsteen. Jay-Z’s latest album, “The Blueprint Three,” opened at number four on the UK Albums chart, and has since gone on to reach platinum status. British rapper Dizzee Rascal was also a big winner Tuesday evening. Thanks to the success of his “Tongue n’ Cheek” album, Dizzee claimed the British Male Solo Artist of the Year award. Dizzee Rascal expressed his gratitude after receiving the award by remarking, quote, “It’s about time as well.” Lady GaGa was the big winner at the event.

