PASS OR FAIL: Lady Gaga & Beyonce's Album Cover

Lady GaGa has given us a look at the official cover art for her “Telephone” remix album, featuring Beyonce. GaGa’s snap is taken from “Telephone” video shoot which sees her donning a blue telephone-shaped accessory on her yellow hair, while Beyonce sports a simpler hair-do, a blonde wig with bangs.

The revamped songs will be made available on digital retailers next month on March 2. These set of mixes come from the likes of Kaskade, Crookers, DJ Dan, Alphabeat, Passion Pit and more.

“Telephone” original version itself is taken from Lady GaGa’s “The Fame Monster”. Its music video is directed by Jonas Akerlund and will feature Beyonce going on a mission to rescue GaGa from behind the bars.

