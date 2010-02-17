Beyonce Donates Free Concert Tickets To Trinidadians

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Beyonce’s “I AM…” World Tour stop on the island of Trinidad scheduled for tomorrow, and apparently her PR team has cooked up an awesome damage control scheme.

It was reported that Beyonce‘s performance would cost the small island country nearly 30 million dollars-money which would have to come out of the fund set aside by the government for the carnival festivities also taking place this week. Many Trinidad citizens were peeved at the idea of removing funds from the long standing Carnival tradition in favor of a one time Queen-Bey concert.

Beyonce the benevolent has struck back, however, by offering free concert tickets to 300 lucky Trinis. According to her publicity team,

After her sold out “I AM…” World Tour, international superstar Beyoncé marks the last date of the South American leg of the tour by donating 300 tickets to lucky fans in Trinidad. The fans will be chosen by The United Way of Trinidad and Tobago and the tickets will be distributed on the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2010. Beyoncé will perform in Queen’s Park Savannah the evening of February 18 with local soca star Machel Montana on the bill as the opening act.

This concert is part of Beyoncé recently extended 2009 South American tour featuring a series of live concerts that began February 4, 2010 at Parque Planeta in Florianópolis, Brazil. The two-week run took the entertainer from Brazil to Argentina, Chile and Peru. She played to her biggest live concert audience ever in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where a crowd of 60,000 fans gathered. Hopefully she will be able to provide a few extra Trinidadian concert-goers with an equally good time.

