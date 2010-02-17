Gabourey Sidibe Doesn't Mind Exclusion From Vanity Fair Cover

We recently reported on Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood issue, which featured ten stars-on-the-rise who, unfortunately, were all white, female, slender and conventionally beautiful.

The lack of diversity in Vanity Fair’s spread has sparked much controversy among those who believe that the magazine intentionally excluded any women of color. Gabourey Sidebe, one of the biggest breakout stars of the past year, has been at the crux of the argument against Vanity Fair’s cover. She recently spoke to Access Hollywood, expressing her humble opinion on the issue. Check out what the “Precious” star had to say:

“Were you satisfied with the story inside the magazine?” Access Hollywood asked the Best Actress nominee at Monday’s Oscar Luncheon. “Was I satisfied? Yeah, well… I mean, I come from a world where I’m not on covers and I’m not in magazines at all,” Gabourey said. “And so I was happy to be in the magazine. “At first I thought, ‘Hmm, should I be there?” she continued, about the cover shoot. “Then I very quickly got over it. I think if I were a part of that shoot I would have felt a little left out anyway.” “I would have felt a little like… whether or not I should have been there,” she told Shaun. “[It] doesn’t matter, because I wasn’t on it and I’m excited to be mentioned anywhere, and it doesn’t matter to me where I’m not mentioned.” “It was a long transition,” she said. “It was so long ago that I don’t exactly remember how I got there. I’m just grateful that I am there because so many people go through this — beautiful people, gorgeous people — don’t feel it, don’t feel as if they’re gorgeous and I think it’s really sad and I’m glad that I happen to be one of the people who does feel [it].”

Its good to see that Gabourey remains aware, though humble and mostly unaffected by this exclusionary Hollywood BS!

Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Issue Features No Women Of Color

Zoe Saldana also weighed-in on the lack of racial diversity on Vanity Fair’s recent Hollywood issue cover, saying that she’s very grateful to America, despite all of its flaws.

Check out what she had to say below:

2010’s Woman To Watch: Zoe Saldana