Tiger To Apologize On Friday

After dominating the headlines for the last few months with his scandalous behavior, Tiger Woods is finally going to break his silence on Friday.According to people.com, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg confirmed he will speak to a small group of reporters and associates in the clubhouse of Sawgrass golf course in Florida:

“Tiger Woods will be speaking to a small group of friends, colleagues and close associates … at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida,” says the statement from his agent, Mark Steinberg, and his spokesman, Glenn Greenspan. “Tiger plans to discuss his past and his future and he plans to apologize for his behavior.”

Woods will not be taking questions, Steinberg says. A group of reporters will be allowed to observe.

One of Tiger’s jumpoffs says he’s a freak in bed

What triggered Tiger’s scandal