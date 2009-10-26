Jigga and Miss Keys to Perform at 09' World Series

Hip-hop and R&B stars Jay-Z and Alicia Keys will be batting lead off during game one of the 2009 World Series. According to MTV News, “Hov” and Keys will be performing their hit collaboration, “Empire State of Mind,” at the new Yankee Stadium prior to the start of game one. Jay-Z discussed the performance saying, quote, “I’m beyond excited about it, and on top of that, it’s a New York record.” The Brooklyn native says the performance has been in place for weeks, but they had to keep it under wraps in case the Yankees were eliminated earlier in the playoffs. Fortunately for Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and the rest of Yankee nation, the Yanks made the World Series Sunday night by defeating the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim five to two in Game Six of the American League Championship Series.

Jay-Z’s “Blueprint Three” album has been a popular record for the New York Yankees during this year’s playoff run. Shortstop Derek Jeter plays “Empire State of Mind” before all of his at-bats, while third-baseman Alex Rodriguez has been using the tracks “Already Home” and “Reminder.” The 2009 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies gets underway on Wednesday.

(MetroNews)

Also On Hot 96.3: