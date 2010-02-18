Mass Transit…are you for it?

The city is talking again about funding for Mass Transit here. Right on, that’s what I’m talking about. The only problem is, funding.

According to WTHR.com it carries a price tag higher than a billion dollars and could go before voters in a public referendum next year. The city spent last year roughly $800,000 studying the need for mass transit and hiring consultants to do a cost-benefit analysis. Reports say that most of that money came from the private sector with the U.S. Department of Transportation contributing a portion as well. The recommendations incorporate buses, light rail and highways.

“There’s not a city anywhere with a [successful public] transit system where the private sector didn’t step up and help get it done,” said Mark Miles, president of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership.

So, are you for it or against it? It will cost a lot, but will it save money over time?

