Jennifer Hudson dons a milk mustache in the latest Got Milk? campaign. The J Records singer offered the following as to why she decided to participate in the campagin:

“[Milk] was definitely a part of my upbringing for sure,” says the proud mother, whose sophomore album is due this May. “I definitely want to have that on my kitchen table.”

Go behind the scenes of J-Hud’s Milk shoot below:

