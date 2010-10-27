Rihanna Calls Calls Chris Brown Incident A "Turning Point"

Rihanna is able to find the silver lining from last year’s incident with her then-boyfriend Chris Brown.

In the December issue of “Marie Claire UK,” the singer says the entire episode helped her get to where she is today. She explains, quote, “God has a crazy way of working, and sometimes when stuff happens you feel like, ‘What did I do to deserve this? Why was it backfiring on me?’ But I needed that wake-up call in my life. I needed a turning point, and that’s what God was giving to me.” Rihanna says she knew she was finally over Chris Brown when she woke up one day and “felt different.” The pop diva adds that she has an all-new confidence now, noting, quote, “When I smile they can tell that it’s pure bliss and not just a cover up.”

Chris Brown was arrested in February of 2009 for assaulting Rihanna following a pre-Grammy party. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service. Rihanna is currently preparing her new album, “Loud.” The record is due in stores on November 16th. Rihanna will also be this week’s musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

