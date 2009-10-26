DJ Jazzy Jeff shows love to The King of Pop in a Mixtape

According to XXlmag.com, DJ Jazzy Jeff hooks up with Undrcrwn clothing company and releases a free mixtape of the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Jazzy references his 88′ album (He’s DJ, I am the Rapper) with Will Smith, the MJ mixtape is titled “He’s the King and I’m the DJ”. It is available now on the Undrcrwn clothing website. It features many of Jackson’s classics as well as rare songs and new remixes.

Click here for the mixtape page!

Also the Philly DJ is featured as a playable character in the new DJ video game-DJ Hero, which drops in stores October 27th.

