Ciara Prepares for New Album Release

Ciara doesn’t need an office to conduct her business. She can get it popping in the bathroom. See what biz she was handling in the powder room, plus get the deets on her album and Sherri Shepherd’s new game show “The Newlywed Game” inside….

An aspiring singer auditioned for Ciara right in the middle of the ladies’ room at Lord & Taylor during a party benefiting VH1’s Save the Music Foundation. The foundation’s students performed on several different floors as Ciara was ushered from floor to floor. When Ciara noticed an upset student who really wanted to perform for her, a witness reports, “Ciara took her into a nearby bathroom for a one-on-one performance of ‘Over the Rainbow.”

Ciara then offered the youngster some words of wisdom. No info on whether the student will make the cut of Ciara’s new album Basic Instinct.

And about the album…for fans who think Ciara got glam and changed her style, as she said in the “Gimme Dat” video, she’s back to take her self-claimed “crown”.

“I got to the point where I was like ‘where are my sneakers? I haven’t worn my sneakers in a while!’ It’s a lot of elements that I had in the beginning but at the same time I’m showing my growth. Most importantly I want my fans to walk away satisfied and this album is all about them.”

After the low sales of her last effort, Fantasy Ride, it makes sense that Ciara would go back to the old but keep bringing the new.

“As a woman my perspective on things has grown tremendously,” Ciara says. “The way that I look at things, the way that I approach them, my confidence is stronger than ever. With this [album] it’s about me trusting my basic instinct. I’m at a place in my career when I can really trust my first gut feeling just with everything. That’s another thing that is also been a part of me evolving as a woman and as an artist over the years, I’m way more comfortable in my environment now. I’m [more] comfortable in my skin. A lot of [my confidence is] natural but at the same time in the music industry it can be very aggressive, you gotta’ be prepared you know? It kinda’ forces you to grow up faster than if I was doing a normal 9-5. It’s a really, really aggressive world within music and I feel like that has helped me to grow as well.”

Ciara is keeping the guest list to a minimum this time. Aside from the Dream and Ludacris, it’s all about her developing as a woman and artist.

“The beauty of music is that it allows you to express yourself and paint a picture. I’ve really approached things differently than I did with a lot of my records. I let Dream also be a part of laying my foundation and I ‘m not afraid to say that because anybody will tell you that the way that I’ve written my records over the years is definitely different than the way that I’ve approached these records. I wanted fresh energy and having Tricky and Dream, and Dream in particular, allowed some of the lyrics to be a little bit different than in my past. So he may make a story from something that I’m going through, [some of the music] was definitely [from] some personal experiences, some things that happen around me…things that inspire me. I get inspired from many different places. It just depends on the day.”

Ciara’s new album Basic Instinct drops on December 14.

SOURCE: THEYBF.com

