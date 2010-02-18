Chicago's Rhymefest Readies Long Awaited Sophomore Album

Chicago spitter Rhymefest is set to drop his sophomore album El Che in May, his first album since his 2006 debut Blue Collar.

The forthcoming 16-track effort features production from beatsmiths Scram Jones, S1, BKS, and Terry Hunter. And, boasts guest appearances from Little Brother, Saigon, Glen Lewis, and fellow Chicago emcee Twone Gabz.

According to a press release, Rhymefest’s El Che “promises to deliver raw lyrics over epic production. Hip-Hop lovers should expect to hear an unfiltered Rhymefest, liberated from the corporate suits and oppressive ideas of the prevailing record industry.”

On Fest’s last album he was signed to J Records. Now, for his upcoming album, he’s dropping it via dN|Be Entertainment, who calls the rapper their flagship artist. As an artist on the roster, Fest gains full creative control over his projects, says his camp.

“I wanted to be somewhere that not only appreciates artistry, lyricism, and originality, but also serves a greater purpose in hip-hop and the Black community,” Fest said of the new deal.

In anticipation of El Che’s release, dN|Be Entertainment has launched the interactive website, ElCheTheMovement.com, where fans can connect with Rhymefest through it’s blog, and check out new videos and streaming music.

The site boasts exclusive content concerning the release daily.

Before El Che hits stores on May 18, Fest will be releasing a pre-album mixtape, titled DANGEROUS: 5-18, on his label’s website in the spring.

Also On Hot 96.3: