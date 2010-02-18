Tiger Talks!

According to HipHopWired.com, word is comes from everyone but the source, the silence from the golfer will come to a close as he will speak to the media for the first time about his infidelity on Friday.

It has been close to three months since pro golfer Tiger Woods went into seclusion after news was revealed that he was allegedly involved with countless women. Dealing with a potential divorce and the idea of his children leaving the country with their mother, reports stated that Woods placed himself in rehab in order to try and repair any damage that was possible.

Speaking with the Associated Press, his agent, Mark Steinberg, talked about Woods trying to finally take steps forwards. “This is all about the next step. He’s looking forward to it.”

According to reports, the golfer will be speaking to a small group of reporters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, which is the home of the PGA tour. Along with speaking to friends, he is planning to talk about the past and what’s next and will apologize for his behavior.

“It was a matter of timing,” Steinberg said.

Who would have ever thought that a person had to apologize to his/her friends for supposedly cheating on his/her own wife? The conference for Woods will take place during the Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona. Oddly enough, Accenture was the first to drop their sponsorship deal with the golfer once the scandal arose.

We’ll keep fingers crossed that Woods can finally find his way back to redemption and stand back up from such a major fall.

