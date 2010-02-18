Chris Brown Heads Back To Court

Chris Brown has to go before a judge today today to verify that his community service that he has been performing is indeed hard labor.TMZ reports that the judge is skeptical about the type of community service he has been performing in Virginia. Chris and his lawyer will go before the judge today at 2p.m. and they are going armed with a list to prove that he has been doing hard labor.

Is Chris Brown sexier that Maxwell, Usher and Drake?

Chris Brown tries to be Kanye…and fails