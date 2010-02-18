VIDEO: KRS-One Says The Illuminati Is Over

Thanks KRS. I’ve been arguing with the Alex Jones folks at NewsOne about the Illuminati and New World Order a right wing white supremacist conspiracy theory meant to keep Neo-Cons in power. Y’all seen before I think the Jay-Z Illuminati stuff is a joke. Finally someone in Hip-Hop has spoken up against these little Hip Hop Alex Jones’s and their New World Order Illuminati rhetoric.

