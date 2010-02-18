British Paper Says Jay-Z Is Racist For Banning Whites From VIP

(AllHipHop News) Accusations of racism have been hurled at Jay-Z after reports circulated that his security banned Caucasians from the VIP section of his Brit Awards afterparty.

The superstar emcee held his party at London’s Merah nightclub after taking home honors for Best International Male Solo, off the platinum success of Blueprint 3.

According to various reports, the planned celebratory night was mired by constant fights prompted by overzealous fans pushing and shoving in vain attempts to get to Jay.

Kim Dawson, a reporter for the UK’s Daily Star, alleges that black people were allowed free access to the VIP area without scrutiny, while any white attendee was immediately shunned.

“I’ve been to countless showbiz bashes but never have I met meatheads like those at the Jay-Z do [party]. Jay-Z is a megastar and yet it was clear white people were not welcome in his VIP area,” Dawson stated. “While the red rope was lifted for black guests to breeze through, let’s just say it stayed down if your face didn’t fit. I have never felt so intimidated. It left me feeling like a mauled dog.”

