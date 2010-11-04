What's Hot
Kanye Talks About New Album With Jay-Z "Watch The Thorne" (Part 1)

Kanye West calls up A Plus to talk about his latest album My Beautiful Dark And Twisted Fantasy. A Plus also got West to discuss the upcoming album, Watch The Throne, which pairs West and Jay-Z on the same album! Look out for the first single which drops Jan 1st 2011. Could this be the most anticipated album of 2011??

