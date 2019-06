The 18-year-old Rose Cordero appears on the March 2010 cover of French Vogue, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. This is the magazine’s first cover featuring a solo black model since Liya Kebede in 2002 (see it below). The issue delves deep into the current military-inspired trend that is sweeping fashion.

