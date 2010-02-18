You have Skin Acne! There's An App for That!

Yes there is an application for the iPhone and it’s called, AcneApp! According to WebMD, the new iPhone app works like this: “Download the application and hold the phone to the skin so the light therapy can do its work. Multitask if you wish, remembering to switch sides so your entire face gets the treatment.”

Hmm…this sounds a little “iffy” to me…don’t you agree?

The application is only $1.99 and gets rid of your zits as you talk. It is reported that the application emmits either “red or blue light onto your face, which will supposedly, kill bacteria and promote collagen growth.”

“What?”

Well here’s what Dr. Pearson told The New York Times in an interview:

“This would have to go through a lot more clinical study before I could quantify its efficacy,” Dr. Pearson said. But he said he was “fascinated by the concept that users would potentially be able to treat their acne while talking on the phone.”

However, based on another dermatologist’s study, it would take up to 88 treatments to see the results, if any.

SOURCE: EgyptSaidSo.com

What do you think? Would you try something like this?

