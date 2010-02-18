Lil Wayne Sued For $2.5 Mil Over "Mrs. Officer"

Lil Wayne may end up in front of a judge again, but this time to defend himself against a copyright infringement lawsuit.

The Royalty Network filed a $2.5 million dollar lawsuit against Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records in Manhattan Federal Court yesterday (February 17).

According to the lawsuit, “Mrs. Officer” was produced by Darius “Deezle” Harrison, who claimed he owns the rights the song.

Harrison seeks all profits that have been derived from “Mrs. Officer”, which also featured R&B crooner Bobby V and rapper Kidd Kidd.

