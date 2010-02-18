Rihanna To Play Dominatrix In "Last Dragon" Remake

We’re hearing that Rihanna has been cast as Vanity in the upcoming remake of “The Last Dragon.”For those of you who are to young to remember, the character is considered to be super sexy on some super kinky dominatrix ish, which we all know that RiRi can pull off!! Previously seen four years ago in the movie “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” this marks Rihanna’s second role in a big production. The martial arts flick will also feature actor Samuel L Jackson.

