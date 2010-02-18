Alicia Keys Covers Gotham Magazine

Alicia Keys looks amazing on the March 2010 cover of Gotham magazine.

The 29-year-old entertainer donned a Catherine Malandrino dress and Robert Lee Morris jewels, as styled by June Ambrose.

A preview edition of the issue was handed out during NY Fashion Week. It features the Big Apple’s up-and-comers including model/artist Alexandra Richards, model Theodora Richards and DJ Harley Viera-Newton, who just celebrated her 22nd birthday with a star-studded bash at Marquee.

