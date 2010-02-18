New Show "Model City" Is Eye Candy Central!

Ladies, the gods have smiled upon us! Centric‘s new hit series “Model City” is beautiful men and fabulous industry drama all rolled into one sexy package.

There are countless shows out there shining light on the exclusive world of high fashion modeling, though most if not all focus on women. Those that do show male models tend to set aside very few slots for African-Americans. Well Centric has picked up the slack, producing a show that follows a set of HOT black male models navigating their dynamic paths in the industry.

Offering up a slice of reality in the world of fashion, “Model City” introduces viewers to 8 young models looking to expand and excel in their careers. Watch as they battle for the top spot.

Tune in at 10pm every Thursday starting tonight to see the models in action. Until then, check out this clip:

Take a look at the cast below:

