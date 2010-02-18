VIDEO: Spec Boogie "Bed-Stuy"

Brooklyn bred emcee, Spec Boogie blesses us with his ode to his neighborhood, Bed-Stuy.

Bed-Stuy, which happens to have been my former home of 8 years, not to mention Jay-Z & Biggie’s old stomping grounds, is represented lovely in this video, directed by Ali Santana.

Spec is part of The Lessondary crew that includes underground favorites Tanya Morgan, Che Grand and many others. His Introspective album is due out this year!

Check how Tanya Morgan’s Von Pea (another Bed-Stuy native) flips Take 6’s radio jingle from Do The Right Thing for the beat.

Niiiiice!

