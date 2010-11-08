Lil’ Kim & Nicki Minaj Beef Makes Aspiring Female Singer Cry

Remember Chris Crocker?

He got his 15 minutes of fame thanks to an emotional YouTube video he made in the aftermath of Britney Spears’ disastrous comeback performance at the 2007 MTV VMA’s in which he pleaded for her critics to leave her alone.

Now in 2010, an aspiring singer simply named Tabitha has released a video on YouTube where she tearfully pleads for Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim to stop beefing.

Sadly, we don’t get to see Tabitha break down, as the video is simply a picture slide show that emphasizes the lyrics. For all of the hilariously overwrought melodrama on display throughout the song, we get what Tabitha’s trying to say.

Tabitha’s whole deal is that we don’t need to see two prominent females in hip-hop, a genre of music already lacking in female representation, beefing with each other.

“I’m through with y’all b*tches…”

