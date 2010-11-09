Eminem Covers Rolling Stone Magazine; Talks about Trust and Dating Issues

Eminem is speaking out on his dating life, or the lack thereof.

The 38-year-old Detroit rapper sat down for an in interview with Rolling Stone and in it, says that he doesn’t date because of his lack of trust with women.

The man known for notoriously bashing his ex-wife Kim in a number of his songs says he keeps a close knit circle of friends around him, a group that’s remained the same over the years.

“I have trust issues – with women, friends, whatever. I’ve got a small circle of friends, and it’s a lot of the same friends I’ve known forever. Right now, that works for me.”

He also adds,

“As far as going out, like dinner and a movie – I just can’t. Going out in public is just too crazy. I mean, I’d like to be in a relationship again someday. Who doesn’t? It’s just hard to meet people, in my position.” Em also cites his addiction to prescription pills and alcohol as a reason why he shys away from relationships.

“I kind of feel like I’m just now finding my footing, so I want to make sure that’s secure before I go out and do anything else.” (HipHopWired.com)

