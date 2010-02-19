Justin Timberlake labelled a 'legit designer' after New York Fashion week collection

Popstars and fashion lines are normally not the best of combinations, but Justin Timberlake’s sartorial style proved an exception to the rule.

The Sexyback singer debuted his fall collection at New York Fashion Week, and unlike most young fashion lines drew the attention of A-listers including US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Emile Hirsch, Gerard Butler and Aubrey O’Day.

Girlfriend Jessica Biel also sat front row, silencing any rumours of a recent rift.

Flattering reviews were rolling in for the singer’s William Rast collection including E! Online’s Fashion Police, who labelled Timberlake a “legit designer” and “fast becoming a modern day Renaissance man.”

New York Magazine added Timberlake “classed up the operation” and his show was “1000 percent more sophisticated” than the last, previously panned as nothing short of a “bloated celebrity fiasco.”

But the rave reviews weren’t exactly a surprise for the man who topped last year’s GQ Magazine‘s “10 Most Stylish Men in America” list.

The collection, inspired by the Midwest, nomads and bikers, was full of rich leathers and luxury denim, but Timerlake told MTV while the pieces looked expensive, they wouldn’t break the bank.

“Thinking about the consumer in this financial weather … that’s been weighing heavily on our minds,” he said.

“A lot of what you see on the runway will be very wearable, so that’s what I think we’re really excited about, ” Timebrlake said.

The 29-year-old also compared New York Fashion Week to competing in one of America’s greatest sporting events.

“It’s the pinnacle [to show at fashion week]. It’s what you strive to be able to do. This is like the Super Bowl of fashion, so we’re happy to be on the field.”

Timberlake, who collaborates on the collection with his business partner and high-school best friend Trace Ayala, was later criticised as a fashion “prima donna” for allegedly gagging his staff.

According to Page Six, “Justin made everyone sign an agreement not to gossip about him.”

Also On Hot 96.3: