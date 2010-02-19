UPDATE: Tiger Woods First Public Statement Since Car Accident

After the media frenzy that surrounded Tiger Woods’ car accident and alleged affairs, he finally speaks publicly to a select group of friends, colleagues and associates at PGA headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

According to CNN.com, a statement on Woods’ Web site elaborated: “While Tiger feels that what happened is fundamentally a matter between him and his wife, he also recognizes that he has hurt and let down a lot of other people who were close to him. He also let down his fans. He wants to begin the process of making amends, and that’s what he’s going to discuss.”

Just days after the National Enquirer reported that he was having an affair with New York hostess, Rachel Uchitel, Woods crashed his truck into a fire hydrant just steps away from his home in Florida. Within the weeks that followed, at least eleven additional women surfaced alleging they had affairs with Tiger.

What is unknown still is will Elin, his wife, stay or will she go?

It’s been a tough time for Tiger, but it didn’t stop the jokes from coming.