50 Cent, Akon & Lenny Kravitz To Appear On New Michael Jackson Album

With the Michael Jackson Estate pleased with the efforts to authenticate the vocals on Michael’s new single, “Breaking News,” the album’s tracklist has been revealed and features several of music’s biggest talents.

50 Cent, Akon and Lenny Kravitz are all confirmed to have contributed to the album. Akon is featured on the song “Hold My Hand,” which was originally intended to be on Akon’s 2008 album Freedom and leaked that same year. Lenny Kravitz is featured on the song “(I Can’t Make It) Another Day,” a song which leaked earlier this year and is an early version of “Storm,” a song Kravitz released on his 2004 album Baptism (Ed. Note: A song which also had a bananas Just Blaze remix with a Jay-Z verse). And finally, 50 is featured on a song called “Monster,” a snippet of which leaked online this week but disappeared before we could even get a chance to listen.

Check out the tracklist for Michael below:

1. Hold My Hand (Duet with Akon)

2. Hollywood Tonight

3. Keep Your Head Up

4. (I Like) The Way You Love Me

5. Monster (Featuring 50 Cent)

6. Best Of Joy

7. Breaking News

8. (I Can’t Make It) Another Day (Featuring Lenny Kravitz)

9. Behind The Mask

10. Much Too Soon

Michael hits stores on December 14th!

