New Music Drops:Timbaland and R. Kelly

Timbaland is set to release his new album, Timbaland Presents Shock Value II, on November 23.

This is Timb’s sixth album following his Multiplatnum 2007 Shock Value. Shock Value II features collaborations with an all-star lineup of acts, including Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Chad Kroeger, Chris Daughtry, The Fray, Drake and many more. The first single, “Morning After Dark,” features Furtado and French singer-songwriter SoShy.

R. Kelly’s tenth studio album, Untitled, drops on December 1. It features the singles “Religious” and “Number One” as well as contributions from producers Infinity, Lil Ronnie and Chris Henderson. In a rare move, Kelly broke out of his hometown of Chicago and recorded some of the album in Atlanta. Meanwhile, his Ladies Make Some Noise Tour continues through December 8 in St. Louis.

