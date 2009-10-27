Musical based around hip hop legends

According to the New York Times, producer Paula Wagner is working with Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and the family of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell to create a musical based on the musical career of Hip Hop legends Run DMC.

The musical will feature classic music from Run DMC, but word has it that the group is also planning on creating new music for the the project.



Run DMC have created quite the legacy. Their records have sold millions and earlier this year they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Source: Hip HOP DX.com

